Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 31,674 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,674 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,592,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

