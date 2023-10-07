Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 35,213 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,213 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.