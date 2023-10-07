Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $209.49 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.