Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

