Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0170 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $290.10 million and $11.79 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,161,736,522 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,411,441 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

