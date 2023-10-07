Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 0.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

