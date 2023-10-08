1,000 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 46.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Elbit Systems stock opened at $208.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $162.01 and a 1 year high of $225.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.