10,558 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.88% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.