115,424 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Purchased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 35.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

