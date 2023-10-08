18,130 Shares in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

