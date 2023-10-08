2,650 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 151.4% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.19.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.