2,650 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 151.4% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 41.3% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.19.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ stock opened at $364.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.