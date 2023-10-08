33,276 Shares in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

PFS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.44%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko bought 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

