33,633 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,633 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,446,000. Adobe accounts for 3.0% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $526.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

