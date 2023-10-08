3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

