3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 36,540.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,151,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,826,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after buying an additional 1,943,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $66.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

