4,000 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 428.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.84. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.02 and a 52 week high of $226.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

