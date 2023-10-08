4,409 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

