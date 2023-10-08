6,319 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU opened at $92.89 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

