6,332 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.7 %

BAUG stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.86.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.