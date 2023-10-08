7,253 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Acquired by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,593,057.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,120. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.04. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

