8,430 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 92,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 446,957 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

