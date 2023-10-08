8,778 Shares in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Bought by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TowneBank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TOWN opened at $22.70 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Stephens began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

