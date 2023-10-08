9,131 Shares in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Diversified LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLHY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 154,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLHY opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

