9,449 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

