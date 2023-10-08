AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.67.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $63.88.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,400 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

