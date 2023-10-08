Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.
Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,988,000 after acquiring an additional 792,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the period.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Realty Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.