Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

AKR opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,058,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,079,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,988,000 after acquiring an additional 792,814 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,844,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.