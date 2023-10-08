Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $94.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

