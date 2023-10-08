Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

