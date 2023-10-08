Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

