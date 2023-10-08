Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.68.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AFLYY stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.