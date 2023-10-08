Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.88

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $32.13. Airbus shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 161,158 shares changing hands.

EADSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbus in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

