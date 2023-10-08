Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AJINY opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.12. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.63.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

