Alabama Graphite (CVE:CSPG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Alabama Graphite Corp. (CVE:CSPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Alabama Graphite shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 51,300 shares traded.
Alabama Graphite Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
Alabama Graphite Company Profile
Alabama Graphite Corp., through its subsidiary Alabama Graphite Company, Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of graphite mineral properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of 42,000 acres located in Coosa County, Alabama.
