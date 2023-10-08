Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.06. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $129.76 and a 52-week high of $200.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.