Albion Financial Group UT Has $123,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after buying an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,982,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $40.83 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

