Albion Financial Group UT Has $284,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 179,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78,350 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,729,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $869,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

