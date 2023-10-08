Albion Financial Group UT Invests $26,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.