Albion Financial Group UT Invests $72,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

