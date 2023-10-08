Albion Financial Group UT Makes New $33,000 Investment in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Price Performance

BATS:NETZ opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

