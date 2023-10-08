Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,497,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,131 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,193,000 after purchasing an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

