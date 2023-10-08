Albion Financial Group UT Sells 39 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,679,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 733.5% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,856,000 after buying an additional 83,307 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $77,670,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,081.73 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.