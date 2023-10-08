Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH opened at $244.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

