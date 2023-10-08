Aleph Zero Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $183.35 million and $634,342.35 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 229,892,661 coins. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

