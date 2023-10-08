Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

