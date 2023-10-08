Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $103.69 on Thursday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Allegion by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Allegion by 27.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

