ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALE. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.83.

NYSE ALE opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $10,087,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

