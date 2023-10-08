Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $688,682.15 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $73.23 million and $688,682.15 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003591 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005744 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.