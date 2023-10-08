AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

