AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 14,409 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of T stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
