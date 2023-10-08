AM Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

